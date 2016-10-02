Aspiring musician inspired by rock-and-roll bands, writes own music

Gabe Krischer is a sophomore, but one with an old soul. His passion for music is obvious the second he begins speaking about it.

“It’s like its own language; it helps me with every issue in my life, it helps me talk to people, it helps me express myself and it gives me confidence,” he said.

The Rolling Stones in particular have had a huge influence on Krischer, especially their 1968 hit and one of their most well-known songs, “Sympathy for the Devil.” Krischer remembers hearing the famous electric guitar in third grade, and he pinpoints hearing the song as the moment he fell in love with music.

Krischer went on to learn how to play the guitar himself, and when he reached high school, he started writing his own music. He also formed a band with a few of his friends. The band played at parties and a few clubs in Los Angeles, Krischer’s home city. Although the band broke up after three years, he said there’s nothing like sharing connection and energy through the love of music.

Prince Dudley | Staff Photographer

When Krischer got to Syracuse, he became more focused on his music. He started taking voice lessons through the Setnor School of Music and sometimes plays live shows at Funk ‘N Waffles.

He says his style is a mixture of Radiohead, Kings of Leon, old R&B and The National; his lyrics come from whatever is going on in his life, and finds the best ones come through his struggles. Music is Krischer’s passion — although he said it’s a time-consuming hobby, playing music helps him out in more ways than he can explain.

He said, “I owe music so much. So many of my decisions I’ve made and moments I’ve had have to do with music. It’s so powerful and makes everything so much better.”

Krischer said if he could sit down with one of his favorite artists it would be either George Harrison or John Lennon, as he is a huge Beatles fan.

“These people are geniuses, and if I could just take a little off of what they have, I would be so incredibly thankful.”

Right now Krischer is working on finding his own sound and wants to put out more of his own music soon. A great final product is important to him, and wants it to be the best it can be; he said he won’t release anything until he thinks it’s perfect.

Krischer’s dream is to be a musician and to take in all of life’s experiences. Most importantly, he wants to be able to help people through their day with his own music, the way his favorite artists helped him.

“What I love about music is, you can connect with someone you have absolutely nothing in common with, but if they make you feel that sort of way… it’s incredible,” Krischer said.