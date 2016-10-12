Appalachian State University introduces gender-neutral homecoming title

Appalachian State University has done away with its Homecoming King and Queen titles and introduced a new gender-neutral term into the homecoming lexicon: Homecoming Royalty.

Homecoming Royalty will replace the roles of King and Queen at Appalachian State and a “Top of the Rock” will be crowned during the homecoming festivities.

“Top of the Rock” is not only an idiom, but a symbol of Appalachian State tradition. Jayna Duckenfield, Appalachian State’s 2014 homecoming queen, said the Kidd Brewer Stadium — the campus’s primary sports arena — is also known as “The Rock.” In turn, Top of the Rock “touches the whole Appalachian theme,” she said.

The Appalachian State homecoming committee’s decision to change the title reflects hopes to choose homecoming representatives based on merit, campus involvement and community involvement regardless of a student’s gender, said Megan Hayes, director of university communications.

Amelia Beimler, a sophomore special education major at Appalachian State, said she welcomes the change.

“I think it’s really cool because it means that those without a gender identity that is specific to (men or women) are able to be a part of this special event, because everyone wants to be a part of homecoming,” Beimler said.

Crowning a Top of the Rock not only eliminates the gender binary in homecoming festivities but also a dual winner. There used to be two winners, a king and a queen, but now there is only one winner at Appalachian State.

Duckenfield said she thinks there are individuals who will be upset with the change since only one person will be selected. While Duckenfield said she felt a degree of sadness that the gendered title of queen is gone, she believes it was a good change made by Appalachian State.

“There’s a part of me that would love for that to keep going,” she said. “But if that means that other people don’t have a chance to apply to be on court, I think the name change is a good thing.”

Duckenfield said she believes the move to change the titles will open up doors for future Appalachian State students.

“I do think there are going to be people in the community who didn’t necessarily feel like this was something for them and now it can be,” Duckfield said.

Though the former queen thought the change moved Appalachian State in a positive direction, not all reactions from the Appalachian State community were as favorable. In a Twitter poll by The Appalachian, Appalachian State’s student newspaper, 80 percent of the 279 responding pollsters voted “no” when asked whether they agree with the change.

Beimler, based on what she’s heard on campus, said she can attest that about 80 percent of the student body does not agree with the change.

Duckenfield also said she has seen a mixed reaction on campus.

“This is a good move for the future of Appalachian homecomings, but I don’t think it is without disagreement or without some kind of division because people aren’t always going to agree,” Duckenfield said.