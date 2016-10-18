Apartment complex for students proposed near Syracuse University

A 244-unit apartment complex has been proposed to be constructed near Syracuse University.

Atlanta-based Blue Vista Student Housing Acquisitions LLC is seeking to build the apartment on the corner of East Genesee Street and South Crouse Avenue, according to a document from the city of Syracuse’s Board of Zoning Appeals. The company has submitted an appeal to the board and is expected to appear in a hearing on Thursday.

The seven-floor apartment would house residential units on the upper floors, and more units, a parking garage and retail space on the ground level. The building would hold 604 beds composed of studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units and parking that accommodates up to 274 spaces.

A luxury apartment is scheduled to open at East Brighton Avenue and Thurber Street, east of Interstate 81 in fall 2017.