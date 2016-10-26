Apartment building proposed to be built near Syracuse University

A luxury apartment building has been proposed to be constructed at the northwest corner of the Syracuse University campus.

The Standard at Syracuse, a new housing project led by Landmark Properties, will be built on University Avenue. The project will provide 231 units to student residents, according to a document provided by Landmark Properties.

Andrew Young, senior vice president at Landmark Properties, said the new student housing will provide a range of layouts from studios to five-bedroom units with a high level of convenience provided to students.

“We have identified a definite need for high-quality purpose built student housing that is walkable to the SU campus,” Young said.

The location, he said, is a close distance to retail and dining locations on Marshall Street and South Crouse Avenue. Young also said the new apartment allows students to use public transportation in addition to driving.

He added that another benefit of the residence is the safety measures, especially in light of an increasing number of public safety incidents happening close to the campus area.

For students living on Harrison Street or the Genesee Street corridor, Young said students need to walk three or four blocks to get home. If it’s nighttime, that increases the risk of being in dangerous situations, he said.

The Standard at Syracuse is adjacent to and is located in the active area of campus, which is a much safer environment, Young said.

The new apartment, he said, will have 24-hour on-site management and a strict set of rules and regulations to ensure the safety of students.

In addition, Young said The Standard at Syracuse uses state-of-the-art technology like a surveillance camera system and electronic locks. Every student has to go through multiple locked checkpoints from the front door to their room, he said.

The company previously proposed to build a 17-floor student housing complex on the northwest corner of East Adams Street and University Avenue in May, but SU requested the city to reject the plan as it would create a barrier between the university and surrounding streets, according to syracuse.com.

Al Maiorino, president of Public Strategy Group, a strategic public affairs firm working with Landmark Properties, said the project can create more job opportunities and boost the economy in the area from the economic standpoint.

The Standard at Syracuse is expected to create about 1,000 jobs and add $160 million to the city and county’s economy from construction alone, according to Landmark Properties. The ongoing operation is expected to support about 17 jobs and add $1.3 million annually to the local economy.

Maiorino said they are working with feedback gathering from platforms like Facebook every day and have received positive reaction from the community.

Young said he feels students need to live close to campus and understands there is a lot of need for quality housing in the Syracuse market.

“We feel that there is a sufficient demand in the market,” Young said. “There is an ample number of students needing high quality housing.”

The project is still in the planning and entitlement process and needs to be reviewed by the city of Syracuse, Young said, adding that he hopes to receive the approval by the city next year so construction can begin in 2018.