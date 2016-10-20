Amba Etta-Tawo becomes 4th player in Syracuse football history to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season

Amba Etta-Tawo became the fourth player in Syracuse history to cross the 1,000 receiving yard mark in a season. He reached the milestone on Saturday against Boston College.

Marvin Harrison (1,131 in 1995), Alec Lemon (1,070 in 2012) and Rob Moore (1,064 in 1989) are the other players on the list.

Etta-Tawo entered the game against Boston College with 930 yards, good for second in the nation. He caught a one-handed 68-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend Syracuse’s lead to 28-20 over the Eagles. The fifth-year grad transfer from Maryland has seen a bump in his stats as a result of playing in Dino Babers’ offensive scheme.

Against Connecticut on Sept. 24, Etta-Tawo recorded 270 receiving yards, breaking Scott Schwedes’ school record for most receiving yards in a game.