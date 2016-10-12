ACC women’s basketball tournament moved to HTC Center at Coastal Carolina

The 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament has been moved to the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, the conference announced Wednesday. The tournament will be held from March 1-5.

The tournament is typically held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina — the headquarters of the ACC.

With the announcement, all of the ACC’s 2016-17 neutral site championships previously scheduled to be held in North Carolina have now found new homes.

The conference announced on Sept. 14 it would move all the neutral site championships located in North Carolina because of House Bill 2, which most notably forces everyone in the state to use the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate and prevents transgender people from using the bathrooms of their associated gender. The announcement came two days after the NCAA announced it would relocate its seven championship events from North Carolina.

The ACC moved the football championship to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Sept 29. It moved the seven others on Oct. 4, including women’s soccer and women’s tennis.