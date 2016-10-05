Football

ACC keeps current 8-game conference schedule for football

The Atlantic Coast Conference will stay with an eight-game conference schedule, the conference athletic directors decided.

By Jon MettusAsst. Sports Editor

The Atlantic Coast Conference athletic directors have voted to keep the conference’s current eight-game conference schedule with at least one nonconference game against a Power 5 team.

The athletic directors were considering switching to a nine-game schedule, according to The New York Times, for financial reasons and due to pressure from ESPN, which recently entered into a deal with the ACC to create a conference network and online streaming platform.

The ACC and the Southeastern Conference are the only power conferences that don’t play a nine-game conference schedule. Sticking with the eight-game format gives Syracuse and the other ACC schools more flexibility in creating their schedules — giving them the option of scheduling a weaker opponent to help bowl chances.

