ACC announces new locations, dates for most neutral site championships

The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced its new locations (and for some new dates) for most of its 2016-17 neutral site championships that were previously scheduled to be held in North Carolina.

The only sport still up in the air is women’s basketball. The conference is “still working to determine and finalize that, but we should have something on that relatively soon,” Steve Phillips, an associate director of communications, said in an email.

The locations and times are as follows:

· Women’s soccer — Nov. 4 and 6 at MUSC Health Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina

· Women’s swimming and diving and men’s diving — Feb. 13-16 (change from original date) at the Georgia Tech Aquatics Center in Atlanta, Georgia

· Men’s swimming — Feb. 27-March 2 (change from original date) at the Georgia Tech Aquatics Center; Atlanta, Georgia

· Women’s golf — April 13-15 (change from original date) at The Reserve Golf Club in Pawley’s Island, South Carolina

· Men’s golf — April 21-23 at Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton, South Carolina

· Men’s and women’s tennis — April 26-30 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome, Georgia

· Baseball — May 23-28 at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Kentucky

All of the sites except the Georgia Tech Aquatics Center will be hosting an ACC championship for the first time.

The conference announced on Sept. 14 it would move all the neutral site championships located in North Carolina because of House Bill 2, which most notably forces everyone in the state to use the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate and prevents transgender people from using the bathrooms of their associated gender. The announcement came two days after the NCAA announced it would relocate its seven championship events from North Carolina.

The ACC will keep all its championships scheduled to be held at campus sites in the state, though.

A week ago, the ACC moved the football championship to Orlando’s Camping World Stadium.