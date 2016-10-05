5 things to know about The 1975

The 1975 will be coming to Rock The Dome Nov. 4, University Union announced Sunday. With just two weeks to go, get ready for the big day by listening to The 1975 and learning all about them. Here are five facts to know before the concert.

1. The 1975 is from Manchester, U.K.

Like similar indie rock and pop outfits, The 1975 got their beginnings in 2002 in Manchester, England. The lead singer, Matt Healy, was born in London, and the drummer, George Daniel is from Belgium. The two met guitarist Adam Hann and bassist Ross MacDonald while attending school at Wilmslow High School in Manchester.

2. They have a wide and eclectic range of influences

One of the band’s influences include fellow U.K. classic rock veteran rockers The Rolling Stones, but they also have respect for Michael Jackson, be-boppin’ Mowtown, and dreamy 1980s pop. As a result of their diverse musical influences, their sound is distinctly their own.

3. Even though they formed in 2002, they didn’t release a record until 10 years later

The 1975’s first record, “Facedown,” was a four track EP released with the UK indie label Dirty Hit. Dirty Hit also produces music for Wolf Alice and Benjamin Francis Leftwich. According to the band’s Spotify About page, airtime on BBC Radio 1 compounded the group’s early success. Later in 2012, they released their second EP, “Sex.” Their early music is characterized by dreamy ambience and distant vocals.

4. They worked with Arctic Monkeys and Foals producer Mike Crossey for their debut LP

Arctic Monkeys, another 2010s British indie act known for 2013’s “Do I Wanna Know?” worked with producer Mike Crossey on their first two albums, “Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not,” and “Favourite Worst Nightmare.” With similar styles, Mike Crossey was a good fit for The 1975’s self-titled first album, which with the help of smash hit “Chocolate,” went to no. 1 in the U.K.

5. The 1975 released their second album this month

“I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it” dropped on Oct. 7, and already four songs from the album including “Somebody Else,” have become some of their most popular songs on Spotify. In the album’s first week, “The Sound” earned over 72 million plays on the popular streaming service.