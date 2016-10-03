3 things we learned from Syracuse football’s 31-17 win over No. 17 Virginia Tech

Syracuse nearly let it slip away, but the Orange (3-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) held on for an improbable 31-17 win over No. 17 Virginia Tech (4-2, 2-1) at the Carrier Dome on Saturday. The Orange blew a fourth-quarter lead, but scored on its two ensuing drives for its first win over a ranked opponent since 2012.

Syracuse can compete with top teams

Much of Dino Babers’ talk this season has been about faith (“belief without evidence”) and time. He pledged that people would like the cake he’s baking, just not to eat the batter yet. On Saturday, we saw what the cake could be.

Virginia Tech entered the game more than 20-point favorites but Syracuse stunned the Hokies with a touchdown on its first drive. The Orange defense held VT to three points in the first half and just 17 overall, despite the Hokies averaging nearly 40 points per game this season.

The offense carried its success into the second half, scoring touchdowns two drives in a row after Virginia Tech tied the game at 17 in the fourth quarter. The defense fixed its mistakes and surrendered one play of more than 30 yards, all while forcing two turnovers.

The Orange had looked bad in its previous games against top teams, losing by a combined score of 157-81 to Louisville, Notre Dame and South Florida. But against Virginia Tech, Babers and the Orange showed what this team can be.

Dino Babers will learn from early-game play calling

Much to the chagrin of fans in the Carrier Dome, Syracuse threw the ball four times in a row from the 2-yard line and closer, only to get stopped on a run on fourth down in a sequence in the second quarter with a chance to take a 21-3 lead.

With first and goal from the 2, Eric Dungey’s pass fell incomplete, but pass interference moved the ball to the 1. Dungey had to scramble and throw the ball out of bounds on the next play before throwing the ball incomplete to Amba Etta-Tawo on a slant from the right side. Another incompletion to Etta-Tawo brought up fourth down and boos from the crowd. Dungey was stopped short on a QB run from shotgun, ushering in more boos from the crowd.

The next time Syracuse reached the goal line — with about eight minutes left in a tied game — things changed. Syracuse ran the ball with Dontae Strickland on first down to pick up 4 yards and get to the 3. Dungey ran forward for two yards before hurrying under center and lunging into the end zone for the eventual game-winning score.

The defense is getting there

Even with De’Jon Wilson starting in place of Kendall Coleman and redshirt freshman cornerback Christopher Frederick starting in place of an injured Cordell Hudson, the Syracuse defense put on its best performance of the season.

The miscues (mental and communicative) that had gouged the team for chunk plays in previous games were not there. Instead, the defense looked solid in nearly every aspect from defensive line to secondary.

The worst play came when safety Rodney Williams let Cam Phillips catch a pass in front of him and cut across the field for a 52-yard gain. But two plays later, Williams made up for it by snagging an interception in the end zone.