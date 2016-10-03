3 things to know about Sam Feldt

House DJ Sam Feldt is coming to Syracuse University, as part of the first installment of University Union’s annual Bandersnatch series. The 23-year-old Dutchman’s claim to fame is the popular electronic music song “Show Me Love,” released in 2015. He has since graced the stage of many popular music festivals, including Electric Zoo, Mysteryland and TomorrowWorld. Here are three things you may not know about Feldt.

1. Sam Feldt’s name isn’t really Sam Feldt

Real name Sammy Renders, the producer changed his name to Feldt after a couple years as a DJ, which he began around the age of 12. In an interview with UKF Music, he said he enjoyed playing music, but his heart wasn’t fully into the music he was playing. At age 17, he created the moniker Sam Feldt and began playing deeper, house music. Feldt’s second identity began as a side project and grew into what he is today, he said in the interview.

2. He began his own web design company

Feldt began playing the piano at age eight and creating music at age 12, but went on to major in marketing and sales in college. After graduation, Feldt would go on to create his own web design company, while producing music on the side, he said in an interview with Music Times. Though he eventually traded the company for a life of music, Feldt said the experience taught him how to brand himself.

3. When he was younger, he gave tours in a dinosaur museum

A self-identified nerd, Feldt was a volunteer tour guide at a dinosaur museum when he was younger. In the interview with Music Times, he said doesn’t have a favorite dinosaur, but loved them when he was a child.