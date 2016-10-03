3 things Dino Babers said on the ACC teleconference: Wilson to start for Coleman at DE , SU’s DBs, feeding Etta-Tawo

Syracuse (2-4, 0-2 Atlantic Coast) will face Virginia Tech (4-1, 2-0) for the first time since 2003, when the Hokies dismantled the Orange, 51-7. The two teams will face each other in the Carrier Dome and kick off at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers spoke on the ACC teleconference Wednesday.

Here are three things he said.

Kendall Coleman is out for the first half against Virginia Tech; De’Jon Wilson to start

In what Babers called a “bang-bang” play Monday at his weekly press conference, Syracuse defensive end Kendall Coleman hit Wake Forest quarterback John Wolford high after the latter had thrown the ball. After an in-game review, Coleman was called for targeting. The penalty carries a one-half suspension, which will be enforced in SU’s game against Virginia Tech. Babers said earlier this week that the hit would be reviewed, but he was told that in the ACC the hits are only reviewed in-game and the call on the field can’t be changed.

De’Jon Wilson is set to start in Coleman’s place Saturday, Babers said. In limited action this season, Wilson has just half a sack, which came in the first half against Notre Dame, and three tackles. Coleman has yet to record a sack but has been one of SU’s key defensive lineman. He’s tied for the lead among defensive lineman with 18 tackles.

SU is thin on the defensive line. Josh Black appeared to tweak his ankle against Wake Forest. If Black can’t go, redshirt freshman Jake Pickard and freshman Kenneth Ruff could see more playing time throughout SU’s matchup with Virginia Tech. Earlier in the season, defensive tackle Chris Slayton had played at defensive end. An injury to Kayton Samuels bumped Slayton back inside, but Samuels is now healthy. SU could compensate for its injuries by moving Slayton back to defensive end.

SU’s secondary has been ‘decimated’ by injuries

Syracuse lost starting cornerback Juwan Dowels and starting safety Antwan Cordy early in the season, and SU’s defensive backfield has struggled to fully replace the two since. It also lost Kielan Whitner for a short time because of an injury. The Orange ranks 106th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (273.5). Syracuse was torched through the air by Louisville for 431 yards and Notre Dame for 471 yards.

A mix of Rodney Williams, Daivon Ellison and Kielan Whitner have all played safety for Syracuse. Ellison has been the best of the three, and is one of SU’s best tacklers in the open field. After not getting much playing time in the Orange’s first two games, Ellison has 37 tackles, good for third on the team.

“We’ve got people rolling in and out of the lineup back there, and it’s hard to be extremely consistent,” Babers said. “Outside of Corey Winfield, I’m not sure we’ve been consistent at any of the other three spots back there.”

The Orange will face on of the nation’s most efficient passing attacks in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. Virginia Tech’s offense is 11th in the nation in passing efficiency.

He’ll go to Amba Etta-Tawo as much as possible

Babers said Etta-Tawo’s early season success has drawn in NFL teams already. Because he won’t have Etta-Tawo, who is a graduate transfer, next season, Babers said he wants to maximize him for the next six or seven games.

“The way I look at it is somebody is going to be taking advantage of him next year,” Babers said. “I’ve only got seven games left. I’ll try to use him as much as I can.”

In Syracuse’s matchup against Wake Forest, SU hardly threw Etta-Tawo’s way. In the first half, the offense was hampered by remnants from Hurricane Matthew, but the weather cleared up in the second half. Etta-Tawo finished the game with just four catches for 36 yards, both season lows. He still leads the country in receiving yards, however, at 876 yards, 16 more than Louisiana Tech’s Trent Taylor.

SU’s offensive line struggled to pick up Wake Forest’s blitzes, another reason Eric Dungey couldn’t throw to his best receiver. The blitzes shortened his time in the pocket and didn’t let Etta-Tawo get far enough down the field.