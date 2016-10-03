3 Songs to Know by Sam Feldt

Sam Feldt was announced Monday as the headliner for University Union’s first Bandersnatch concert of the semester. Here are three songs to know by the Dutch producer before the show rolls around next Wednesday.

“Show Me Love”

Feldt has quite a few remixes of this song out there, but one in particular has blown up — the radio edit of the EDX remix of “Show Me Love” has more than 107 million plays on Spotify. Featuring vocalist Kimberly Anne, “Show Me Love” is sure to get the crowd grooving.

“Summer On You”

Feldt teamed up with fellow Spinnin’ Records signees Lucas & Steve for this effort, with electronic artist Wulf also featured on the track. “Summer On You” is a tropical tune that can easily bring you back to the summer months with some acoustic guitar and what sounds like some steel drum. As of Monday, “Summer On You” is currently Feldt’s number one song on Spotify with more than 21 million plays.

“Been A While”

The autotune on “Been A While” offers a fun approach to Feldt’s most popular solo effort to date. A whistling chorus generates a happy-go-lucky vibe, and brass horns enter in the second half to produce a track that can turn a frown upside-down.

