The 1975 to headline Rock the Dome concert
Daily Orange File Photo
The 1975 will headline Rock the Dome, presented by University Union Nov. 4, UU announced Sunday night.
The indie pop/rock band will be supported by alternative-pop duo Oh Wonder. Rapper 070 Shake will open the show, according to a UU press release.
Tickets will be on sale for full-time SUNY/ESF students starting Monday 12 p.m. through Wednesday 11:45 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for dance floor access and $20 for first and second level general admission seats. They can be purchased online only at ticketmaster.com.
For the general public, tickets go on sale Thursday 12 p.m. and cost $40.
UU Presents: Rock The Dome 2016 this November 4th featuring The 1975, Oh Wonder, and 070Shake! The student price is $25 for general admission Dance Floor Access seats, and $20 for First Level general admission and Second Level reserved seating. The general public price is $40 per ticket. Student ticket pre-sale will be on sale Monday, October 17th at noon until Wednesday, October 19th at 11:45pm. Public on sale will begin on Thursday, October 20th at noon. Link in bio!
The 1975’s second full-length album, “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it,” topped the Billboard 200 chart in March of this year.
The group is know for hits including “Robbers,” “Chocolate” and “The Sound.”
Oh Wonder released their first album in September 2015. 070 Shake is a member of rap collective 070 and has released tracks including “Thru The Speakers,” “Make It There,” and “No Enemies.” She was also featured on Drake’s OVOSound Radio on Beats 1.
This marks the first Rock the Dome event since the concert’s inception in 2012. Due to scheduling conflicts, the event hasn’t appeared on the calendar since Ludacris and Rick Ross co-headlined in 2012.
Published on October 16, 2016 at 8:05 pm
Contact Rachel: rcgilber@syr.edu