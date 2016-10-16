The 1975 to headline Rock the Dome concert

The 1975 will headline Rock the Dome, presented by University Union Nov. 4, UU announced Sunday night.

The indie pop/rock band will be supported by alternative-pop duo Oh Wonder. Rapper 070 Shake will open the show, according to a UU press release.

Tickets will be on sale for full-time SUNY/ESF students starting Monday 12 p.m. through Wednesday 11:45 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for dance floor access and $20 for first and second level general admission seats. They can be purchased online only at ticketmaster.com.

For the general public, tickets go on sale Thursday 12 p.m. and cost $40.

The 1975’s second full-length album, “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it,” topped the Billboard 200 chart in March of this year.

The group is know for hits including “Robbers,” “Chocolate” and “The Sound.”

Oh Wonder released their first album in September 2015. 070 Shake is a member of rap collective 070 and has released tracks including “Thru The Speakers,” “Make It There,” and “No Enemies.” She was also featured on Drake’s OVOSound Radio on Beats 1.

This marks the first Rock the Dome event since the concert’s inception in 2012. Due to scheduling conflicts, the event hasn’t appeared on the calendar since Ludacris and Rick Ross co-headlined in 2012.