No. 4 Syracuse field hockey avoids upset with 3 2nd-half goals in win over Bucknell

After trailing 2-1 to unranked Bucknell (4-6, 1-1 Patriot League) at the half, No. 4 Syracuse (10-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast) surged back with three second-half to goals to secure a 4-3 victory in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday. SU back Lies Lagerweij led the charge for SU with two goals in the second frame.

Although the Orange narrowly avoided an upset, it dominated play outshooting the Bison 20-8. Syracuse goalie Regan Spencer had a quiet day, registering just two saves. Bucknell goalie Emily Finn came up with 11 saves to thwart the Orange.

Syracuse started the game slow, allowing a goal off a Bucknell corner 3:54 into the first half. The Orange tied the game at one with 48 seconds left in the opening half when Serra Degnan picked up a loose ball following an Emma Lamison shot. But 17 seconds later, Bucknell answered with a rebound goal of its own to head into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

Lamison got Syracuse on the right track to start the second half with a blast from the top right to tie the game at two just three minutes after play resumed. From there, Lagerweij paced Syracuse with two key goals.

Bucknell found the back of the net in the closing seconds of a half again when it converted on a corner with 24 seconds left in the game, but Syracuse was able to hold on to get the win.

SU will next face No. 3 Duke (9-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) on Friday at J.S. Coyne Stadium at 5 p.m.