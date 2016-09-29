WERW kicks off fall semester with electrifying Schine Underground show

Syracuse University’s sole student-run free format radio station, WERW, kicked off its semester with one of the biggest launch parties yet, at Schine Underground Thursday.

WERW, which stands for “What Everyone Really Wants” hosts a multitude of DJs who play shows ranging from metal, to EDM to Indie Rock, as well as talk shows.

“It’s mostly like a way to kick-off the semester with like all the DJs, because we have gone through a month of interviewing and training DJs now, and we want to celebrate that,” said Allison Carr, General Manager of WERW.

The highlight of the event was a performance by New York based queer punk duo PWR BTTM. Members Liv Bruce and Ben Hopkins gave an energetic and engaging performance, which included a lot of audience involvement.

“They were really interactive because, we were in the front row and they made eye contact, or like, would stand on the barricade and reach out”, said Natalie Boucher, a Studio Arts Illustration major.

PWR BTTM enthralled the crowd with jokes and detailed introductions for every song they played. Ben Hopkins’ powerful vocals were matched only by his stage presence, while Liv Bruce’s soulful voice had the crowd singing along. Two songs into the performance, and the audience was already dancing along.

The duo performed some hits from their album “Ugly Cherries,” released in 2015, including the title track “Ugly Cherries” and “I Wanna Boi.” They also played their hit single “Dairy Queen” upon audience request. They also debuted a few new songs, including “Now Now,” and “Big Beautiful Babe.”

When talking about creating their new material, Hopkins said they, “let the song blossom into the world in its time,” highlighting the creative process behind PWR BTTM’s music.

The crowd was very involved in the performance, and showed disappointment when Hopkins announced that they would only be playing two more songs.

“I haven’t stopped listening to them on Spotify, and I keep trying find music I love just as much, but I can’t find any”, said Rachel Workstel, a public relations and sociology dual major, who has been following the duo since June of this year.

DJ at WERW and host of “Air Care with Ciara,” Ciara Lalo commented on the musical genre that PWR BTTM follows.

“I wish I had them growing up, because they’re like a queer punk duo and I don’t know, but there’s not enough queer bands in the world,” she said. “Just hearing them breaking the gender norms and the gender binary is just amazing to see.”

Another New York based band, High Waisted, opened for PWR BTTM with an equally electrifying performance. High Waisted performed a variety of songs including their creative spin on instrumental covers of classic rock hits and, much like the headliner, were received by thundering applause.