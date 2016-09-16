WATCH: Jim Brown talks Dino Babers, Syracuse football, Colin Kaepernick
Jon Mettus | Asst. Sports Editor
Syracuse football and lacrosse legend Jim Brown praised Dino Babers and Syracuse football at his press conference Saturday morning, following his receiving of the 2016 Arents Award — the highest alumni honor bestowed by SU, for excellence in athletics and social activism — Friday night. He also addressed NFL player Colin Kaepernick and social activism.
Published on September 17, 2016 at 11:22 am
Contact Jon: jrmettus@syr.edu | @jmettus