WATCH: Jim Brown talks Dino Babers, Syracuse football, Colin Kaepernick

Jon Mettus | Asst. Sports Editor

Jim Brown addressed Syracuse football and Colin Kaepernick at a press conference on Saturday.

Syracuse football and lacrosse legend Jim Brown praised Dino Babers and Syracuse football at his press conference Saturday morning, following his receiving of the 2016 Arents Award — the highest alumni honor bestowed by SU, for excellence in athletics and social activism — Friday night. He also addressed NFL player Colin Kaepernick and social activism.

