US Department of Education launches programs to support students affected by ITT Tech closure

The United States Department of Education has announced the launch of a new online set of programs to help students affected by ITT Tech’s shutting down earlier this month.

The resources, which can be found at NextStepsEdu.org, will match students with financial aid counselors to provide advice and guidance as the students take their next steps, per a press release.

Advisers in the program will take questions by email, phone and text messages from students “about academic, financial aid, and federal loan discharge options,” according to the release. Advisers are education professors who will be screened and trained before being hired.

“Here at the Department we won’t stop working to ensure ITT students remain inspired to pursue the promise of a higher education,” said U.S. Under Secretary of Education Ted Mitchell in the release. “I am grateful to the Beyond 12 and NASFAA teams for their leadership, creativity and commitment to aiding students affected by school closures.”

To launch the programs, the department has teamed with Beyond 12, a nonprofit that aims to increase the number of low-income students in college, and the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Beyond 12 CEO Alexandra Bernadotte said in the release that the organization is helping launch the program because of an “urgent need” to support students affected by the closure.

“We are proud of this initiative and pleased to share our experience to provide displaced students with the help they need to make informed decisions about their next educational steps,” Bernadotte said.