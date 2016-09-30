Syracuse volleyball loses in straights sets to No. 15 Florida State
Syracuse (2-11, 1-2 Atlantic Coast) started out its first ACC road trip with a loss, losing in straight sets to No. 15 Florida State (10-2, 3-0).
Anastaysiya Gorelina and Kendra Luckacs led the team with 11 kills a piece and Gorelina had a kill percentage of 42.1 percent.
Syracuse only had 4 service errors. A much-needed improvement from the 10 against North Carolina state last Sunday.
The first set was characterized by large runs by FSU. With Syracuse trailing 5-3, the Seminoles went on a 7-3 run to put them up 12-7 on the Orange. They would not lose the lead and up 17-13, went on a 8-4 run to end the set, 25-17.
The second set was very much the same with Syracuse allowing Florida State to go on an extended run with little time to recover. With the Seminoles up 18-16 on the Orange, Florida State went on a 7-0 run to end it.
With Syracuse trailing 18-16 in the third set, the Seminoles went on another 7-0 to close out the match.
Syracuse will look for its second conference win when it returns to action on Sunday against Miami (6-8, 0-2 Atlantic Coast) at 1 pm.
Published on September 30, 2016 at 11:54 pm
