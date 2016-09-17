Syracuse volleyball loses final 2 games of UNI Tournament

The University of Northern Iowa Tournament in Cedar Falls, Iowa came to an abrupt end as Syracuse lost all six sets it played on Saturday. The Orange (1-9) fell to Illinois State in the first leg of its double header and later lost to UNI, the host of the tournament.

In the first game, the Orange struggled across the board as it only tallied two blocks and was out assisted 45-29. After losing the first set 25-17, the SU was able to keep it close in the last two. Sophomore Santita Ebangwese continued to make an impact upon returning from injury as she tallied eight kills and two blocks. She was named to the All-Tournament Team. Freshman Kendra Lukacs also contributed eight kills as Syracuse dropped the final two sets by a combined eight points.

The quick turnaround did not help the Orange against the UNI Panthers as the team failed to put up a fight in any of the three sets, falling, 25-16, 25-18, and 25-18. UNI sophomore Heather Hook had a whopping 41 of the team’s 48 assists. For the Orange, Anastasiya Gorelina and Mackenzie Weaver led the team with eight kills each. Jalissa Trotter also contributed 15 kills in the losing effort.

The Orange will return home and prepare for the start of ACC play as it takes on Boston College on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Women’s Building.