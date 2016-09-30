Syracuse University pushes for completion of new student health and wellness center by August 2018

The Arch, SU’s new student health and wellness center, is on an aggressive schedule to be completed by August 2018, said Pete Sala, SU’s vice president and chief campus facilities officer.

The current plan is to start construction on the Arch in December, Sala said. Besides integrating Health Services — currently located on Waverly Avenue — into the Arch, there will be new fixtures such as four basketball courts, a six-lane pool, exercise rooms and an “unbelievable” rock-climbing wall.

Sala discussed the Arch and other initiatives in SU’s Campus Framework on Thursday at the fifth Campus Framework open forum held in the Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium in Newhouse 3. The forum ended about 30 minutes earlier than scheduled.

The Campus Framework, one of three parts included in Chancellor Kent Syverud’s Fast Forward Syracuse initiative, is a 20-year road map for SU’s physical campus. The other two parts are the Academic Strategic Plan and the Operational Excellence Program.

The sixth and final Campus Framework open forum planned for the semester so far will be held on Oct. 29 in Maxwell Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, the third construction information session will be held on Oct. 19 in Room 113 of the Heroy Geology Building from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Here are other updates given at the Campus Framework open forum:

The Dome

Sala said the university is working on “bringing in” the Carrier Dome and making it a bigger part of student life. The university is also working on developing ADA-accessible upgrades.

In a question from an audience member, who asked specifically about the timeline of the Dome, Sala said there isn’t really one right now. The university is working with Populous on finishing the design for the roof, he said, but right now the focus is on the Arch.

South Campus housing

An audience member asked what the current standing is for the plan to move South Campus housing to North Campus. Sala said the university doesn’t plan to move all student housing from South, but the eventual goal is to have all freshmen and sophomores on North campus.

Having more students in the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center this year is a step toward that, but for now he said this move was “something down the road.”