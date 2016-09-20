Syracuse University appoints vice president for development focused on fundraising

A longtime Syracuse University fundraiser has been named as vice president for development.

Sixteen-year fundraiser and development strategist Sean Scanlon will oversee the fundraising initiatives for a variety of SU institutions such as athletics and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families, according to an SU news release. He will also be in charge of handling giving groups including the Office of Annual Giving, Office of Planned Giving, Office of Family Giving, the Regional Major Gifts Office and the New York Regional Major Gifts Office.

He will assume the role on Oct. 17.

Scanlon, who was appointed by SU’s Senior Vice President and Chief Advancement Officer Matt Ter Molen, said in the release he is happy to be a member of the SU community and thrilled to work with the alumni network.

He is currently working as an associate dean for alumni affairs, development and corporate relations at Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management.

Prior to that he served as senior director of development and philanthropy at Cornell’s Lab of Ornithology from 2008-14. During his tenure, he contributed to an increase of donations to the lab from $6 million to $14 million and the lab’s donor base increased from 27,000 to more than 80,000, according to the release.