Syracuse University appoints senior vice president for enrollment and student experience

Syracuse University has appointed a senior vice president for enrollment and the student experience, the university has announced.

M. Dolan Evanovich, currently the vice president for strategic enrollment planning at The Ohio State University, will assume the role on Dec. 5, according to an SU News release. Evanovich’s appointment comes about two months after SU announced it would be consolidating the divisions of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management into one.

“We are very fortunate to have someone of Dolan’s caliber joining the Syracuse University community in such an important leadership position,” SU Chancellor Kent Syverud said in the release. “Dolan’s significant experience managing a vast and diverse portfolio made him an ideal candidate for this critically important role.”

In his role, Evanovich will work to develop strategies for the student experience, with an emphasis on student enrollment, according to the release.

In addition to his position at OSU, Evanovich has also previously held administrative jobs at the University of Connecticut, Arizona State University and Eastern Michigan University.

“To help shape the future of Syracuse University at such an important juncture in the life of this great institution is an incredibly exciting opportunity,” Evanovich said in the release. “Though I will miss the OSU community, I look forward to partnering with the passionate students, faculty and staff at Syracuse to bring its bold Academic Strategic Plan to life, with a special focus on enhancing the student experience.”