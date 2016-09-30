Syracuse University announces Hendricks Chapel dean search committee members

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud has selected seven individuals for the Hendricks Chapel dean search committee.

The search committee, which will be jointly chaired by Hendricks Chapel Interim Dean Sam Clemence and Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff Candace Campbell Jackson, is composed of seven university community members, according to an SU News release.

Executive recruiting firm Witt/Kieffer has been hired to assist the search, according to the release.

The committee is tasked to work on a vision and goals of Hendricks and its leadership team, drawing the work of the Hendricks Chapel Study Committee, according to the release.

The study committee, also led by Clemence and Jackson in the last spring, has given recommendations regarding the role of Hendricks. Those recommendations include reaffirming the Hendricks as an important hub for religious service on campus; recognizing music and arts programming as mission-critical; and expanding diversity, communication, dean support, infrastructure and facilities, according to the release.

The following individuals are members of the committee, according to the release: