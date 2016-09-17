Syracuse University alumni attend 2nd Campus Framework open forum

A Syracuse University official presented the Campus Framework plan to some of the SU alumni who returned to campus for Homecoming Weekend.

In the second Campus Framework open forum, Pete Sala, vice president and chief campus facilities officer, addressed about 35 audience members — mostly SU alumni wearing the official 2016 Orange Central T-shirts and orange lanyards. Sala explained the overview of Campus Framework’s goals, plans and recommendations. The open forum was held in the 001 auditorium inside the Life Sciences Complex.

The university released a draft of the Campus Framework, a roadmap guiding SU’s physical development over the next 20 years, as one of three pillars under Fast Forward Syracuse initiative in June.

Sala brought up the Carrier Dome renovation at both the beginning and the end of the 80-minute session as the Campus Framework seeks to connect it to the student body. Based on surveys of season ticket holders, Sala said SU has become aware of the need to upgrade facilities inside the Dome, specifically setting up railings on aisles, renovating concession stands and locker rooms, increasing bathroom sizes and accommodating family and gender neutral bathrooms.

During the summer, Sala said three residence halls — Haven, Flint and DellPlain halls — went through major renovations and mentioned Day Hall would go through a secondary major renovation during the upcoming summer. The challenges are, he pointed out, a limited timeframe for the project — from commencement until mid-August — and efficiency.

He also mentioned multiple projects that are underway, including $9 million investment in classroom and demolition of the Hoople Building to construct the National Veterans Resource Complex, SU’s flagship initiative to transform central New York as the hub of veterans’ affairs-related research and programs.

Sala reiterated the importance of building student housings on Main Campus to keep retention rates high, especially for freshmen and sophomores. In order to keep up with the demand, he said the Campus Framework plans on converting the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center into student housing, which was originally mentioned in the Campus Framework draft.

When asked by an audience member whether the university is moving away infrastructure from the South Campus, Sala said the university needs the place for a variety of purposes such as hosting athletic games and supporting engineering research.

“We need South Campus. It’s an important part of what we do,” Sala said.

At the end of the session, Sala added that 90 percent of the construction projects will happen over the summer when students are not on campus in order to minimize the effects on students.

The next Campus Framework open session will take place on Wednesday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Joyce Hergenhan Auditorium inside Newhouse 3. Four additional Campus Framework open forums are scheduled in the remaining semester as well as four construction information sessions.

Disclaimer: The Daily Orange leases a house on Ostrom Avenue owned by Syracuse University. As part of the long-term Campus Framework implementation, the university has proposed building student housing on Ostrom Avenue where The Daily Orange currently operates.