Syracuse men’s soccer settles for 0-0 tie against No. 4 North Carolina

After reeling off eight straight wins to start 2016, Syracuse is now winless in its past two games after a pair of top-five teams stalled the Orange’s historic start.

On Friday night, North Carolina frustrated an SU team that dominated throughout but was unable to convert in 110 minutes of play. No. 3 Syracuse (8-1-1, 2-1-1 Atlantic Coast) outshot No. 4 UNC (7-1-1, 3-0-1), 13-6, but neither team scored in a 0-0 double-overtime tie at SU Soccer Stadium.

Scoring chances were few and far between in the first half for both teams. Syracuse’s only true threat on goal was a Louis Cross header from just outside the 6-yard box off a Chris Nanco cross. Mo Adams and Sergio Camargo got off shots on goal, but both were on the ground and trickled safely into the hands of UNC goalkeeper James Pyle.

SU goalie Hendrik Hilpert only faced one shot on goal in the opening 45 minutes, which he dropped to the ground to save after Jack Skahan found space near the right post. For the two highest-scoring teams in the ACC, it was the defenses that prevailed in the first frame.

Frustration reigned for the majority of the second half, as neither team broke through. UNC’s Colton Storm screamed to the sideline, “I need a little help!” after he lost the ball and it led to an SU chance in the box. After Liam Callahan was called for a foul in front of the Tar Heels’ bench, he slammed both his hands on the grass and yelled at the referee.

Nanco continued to pressure the North Carolina back line and create the most dangerous chances for Syracuse inside 15 minutes. On one sequence, he carried the ball down the left sideline before cutting across to his right, shedding two defenders and curling the ball off the bottom of the crossbar.

On the ensuing corner kick, Nanco found the ball at his feet after it rebounded out of the box, but his volley trickled wide of the left post. Three minutes later, he escaped a double-team near the corner flag and drew a foul to give Syracuse yet another chance in the attacking third.

And aside from a last-ditch clearance from Miles Robinson inside the 6-yard box in the second period of extra time, it was the Orange once again who controlled its own destiny. But on Friday, it seemed nothing would go for Syracuse.

A draw seemed unfitting for an SU team that dominated possession and owned the majority of the chances on net. But against a second straight top-five opponent, it’s what Syracuse had to settle for.