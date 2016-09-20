Syracuse men’s soccer off to best start in program history with 3-1 win at Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. — Ian McIntyre didn’t think this would happen.

It took Syracuse two years to win five games in the head coach’s first two seasons, 2010 and 2011. In those years, the Orange was winless on the road. Yet Syracuse, a team that only five years ago went 3-12-1 is now near the top of college soccer.

Of Syracuse’s 83 years in program history, no team has erupted to the start this year’s team has. Syracuse’s dominant 3-1 win over Cornell on Tuesday night marked one of the highest moment for the program that’s only recently earned its reputation as one of the best teams in the country. The No. 2 Orange (8-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) dominated Cornell (0-6-2) at Charles F. Berman Field on Tuesday night.

Syracuse’s previous best start was 7-0 in 1984. Asked on Monday whether he expected a start like this, McIntyre was blunt.

“No,” the head coach said, “because when you look at our schedule, you see a number of very good teams.”

SU most recently dominated then-No. 15 Boston College last Friday. It beat Loyola Marymount, 2-1, in double overtime. A week later Syracuse overcame its first deficit of the season with a Miles Robinson goal in the final 10 minutes of regulation against St. John’s, then a Jonathan Hagman game-winner in overtime.

Against North Carolina State, seniors Chris Nanco and Oyvind Alseth stepped up in the Orange’s first conference game of the year.

Entering Tuesday’s contest, Syracuse’s 0.41 goals-against average ranked ninth in the nation. SU played the same shutout defense. Save for the opening minutes and a Cornell goal, Syracuse controlled possession.

Big Red freshman forward George Pedlow broke a scoreless tie late in the first half when he struck a ball from the right wing that beat Louis Cross and rushed past SU goalkeeper Hendrik Hilpert.

“I smell an ‘L,’ Syracuse” a Cornell fan yelled.

More than 10 minutes later, Hilpert shook his head and spit. “Come on” he yelled from across the field after an SU turnover.

Syracuse had gone over 315 minutes without allowing a goal in the last three and a half games. That’s the longest stretch SU had held opponents scoreless since 2014.

But as halftime neared, momentum shifted toward Syracuse. A ball found Robinson near the net. The sophomore headed it in the right corner two minutes before the break. It was Robinson’s third goal of the season, tying for second on the team. The score was 1-1 at the half.

As the scoreboard clock ticked down to zero, Nanco rocketed a ball off the left goal post, producing a ring. It missed by only inches but showed Syracuse was knocking on the door, on the verge of breaking through and revealing its true dominance. Dominance that hours before the game earned SU a No. 2 ranking, up three spots from the week prior.

At halftime, Syracuse didn’t leave the field. Players stayed on the field at the bench. After a brief team meeting, SU took the field. In the ensuing minutes, it took the lead and tacked on insurance on its way to the best start in program history.

Six minutes in, Alseth received a ball on the right wing, accelerated down the sideline and swung a right-footed cross into the box. He had surveyed his options and placed it through a flock of defenders. A deflection brought the ball to the feet of Liam Callahan, who came out of seemingly nowhere and pounded it home to put the Orange up, 2-1.

Hagman scored his third goal of the year to make it 3-1 with 17:41 to play.

Despite facing a halftime deficit, the Orange left Ithaca, New York unscathed.