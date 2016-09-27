Syracuse men’s soccer drops spot in ranking after 1st loss

Four days after losing at then-No. 3 Notre Dame, Syracuse dropped to No. 3 in the latest NSCAA coaches poll. The Orange was previously ranked No. 2 after consecutive weeks ranked No. 5.

Syracuse (8-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast) comes off a historic week. With its win at Cornell, SU got off to the best start in program history, which dates to 1920.

Three days later, the Orange lost its first game of the year. A Miles Robinson goal off a corner kick tied the game at 1, but UND’s Jon Gallagher netted the game-winner with 18 seconds left.

“Oh look, we’re pretty low right now,” SU head coach Ian McIntyre said after the game. “It’s an emotionally draining way … when you put everything out there, when you emotionally put everything on the line … our game can be so ruthless. It’s gut-wrenching.”

No. 1 Maryland stayed atop the rankings, while the Fighting Irish switched spots with Syracuse to take the No. 2 slot. North Carolina and Clemson round out the top five. Four of the top five teams play in the ACC, and only Maryland and UND claimed first-place votes.

The Orange hosts No. 4 North Carolina Friday night at SU Soccer Stadium. The Tar Heels have won all but one game this year, including a 1-0 victory at Clemson on Sept. 9. On Oct. 21, Syracuse travels to Clemson for a rematch of last year’s national semifinal.