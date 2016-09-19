Syracuse men’s basketball walk-on Doyin Akintobi-Adeyeye placed on scholarship

Syracuse senior forward Doyin Akintobi-Adeyeye has been put on scholarship, SU Athletics spokesman Pete Moore told The Daily Orange on Monday morning.

The Orange has now reached its limit of 11 scholarships for the 2016-17 season. The NCAA limit is 13, but SU is two below that after losing three in the initial sanctions from two years ago and winning one back in its appeal.

Akintobi-Adeyeye walked onto the team before the 2014-15 season. He is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. Two seasons ago, he primarily served as a practice opponent for Rakeem Christmas. Christmas heavily credited Akintobi-Adeyeye for his drastic improvement during his senior season.

Akintobi-Adeye has played sparingly in the last two seasons and saw action in three games for a total of four minutes last season. His primary sport before coming to SU was swimming, but his height drew the interest of SU’s coaching staff in need of a practice big man.

Syracuse’s other 10 players on scholarship are freshmen Tyus Battle, Taurean Thompson and Matthew Moyer, sophomores Tyler Lydon and Frank Howard, redshirt sophomore Paschal Chukwu, senior Tyler Roberson and redshirt seniors Andrew White, John Gillon and Dajuan Coleman.

The Orange opens the regular season hosting Colgate on Nov. 11.