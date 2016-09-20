Syracuse football’s Amba Etta-Tawo added to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Syracuse receiver Amba Etta-Tawo has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award is given to the most outstanding receiver nationally, regardless of position.

Ten semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 14 with a list of three finalists coming out on Nov. 22. The winner will be announced at the college football awards show on Dec. 8.

Etta-Tawo, a graduate transfer from Maryland, is in his first year with the Orange. In three games under Dino Babers’ Baylor-style offense, Etta-Tawo has caught 28 passes for 436 yards and three touchdowns. His 145.3 receiving yards per game ranks third in the nation and best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Etta-Tawo has recorded the most receiving yards in the first three games of a season for any Syracuse receiver ever. His 9.3 receptions per game are tied tied for fourth in the nation.

In his first game with the Orange, Etta-Tawo snagged 12 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown. That put him fifth all-time on the Syracuse single-game receiving yards list and tied him for fourth on the SU’s single-game receptions list.