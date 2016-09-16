Syracuse football game day: Everything to know about matchup with South Florida

Syracuse is trying to rebound from a 62-28 beatdown by then-No. 13 Louisville, but unfortunately for the Orange, an offensively similar team is coming to the Carrier Dome on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. South Florida (2-0) runs the read-option, which Syracuse (1-1, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) will have to defend, features a dual-threat quarterback in Quinton Flowers and has a dominant running back in Marlon Mack.

Here’s everything you need to know from game day.

How can you watch the game? On ACC Network Extra, which can be found under the “Live Now” tab on Watch ESPN.

What are the statuses of injured DBs Antwan Cordy and Juwan Dowels? Both suffered season-ending injuries last week. Find out more about the state of the SU secondary.

Are there free student tickets? No. The university offered free student tickets for the first two games, but no such offer was made this week.

Anything else you should know? USF beat writer Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times broke down the upcoming matchup in a question and answer with The Daily Orange.