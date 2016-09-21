Syracuse University student reports robbery near campus

A Syracuse University student was robbed early Sunday morning by three unknown males, according to a Department of Public Safety notice. The robbery was similar in nature to one that occurred Sunday night, when three unknown boys stole an SU alumna’s purse.

The student reported to DPS that at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, he was approached on the 300 block of Stratford Avenue by the three males, who stole his personal property. One of the suspects displayed “what appeared to be a firearm,” the student reported to DPS.

A white vehicle then approached and ordered the student to enter. The vehicle fled in an easterly direction before releasing the student a short distance from the crime scene, according to the DPS notice. The student suffered minor injuries.

A similar robbery happened Sunday at 8:57 p.m., when three boys between the ages of 12 and 14 approached an SU alumna on the 500 block of Stratford Avenue and forcibly stole the woman’s purse before fleeing in a vehicle.

The student who was robbed Sunday at 3:30 a.m. reported the robbery to DPS on Monday, according to the notice. One of the three males who robbed the student was reported as wearing a white T-shirt.

Additionally, one of the three boys who robbed the SU alumna was possibly wearing a white T-shirt, according to a separate DPS notice.