SU coach and retired cop teaches self-defense lessons for women

Phil Benedict learned a long time ago how to give back to his community in the way that he knows best: defense.

The former Syracuse city cop now coaches and trains the Syracuse University boxing team. He also serves as a maintenance supervisor on campus, and teaches a one-credit course in self-defense for female students.

Benedict began training in self-defense when he was 12. Since then, the Syracuse native has won titles and even had a shot at the 1980 Olympics when he qualified for the light heavyweight division.

However, Benedict never made it to the competition, as this was the same year the United States boycotted the Olympics because they were held in Moscow.

Since then, Benedict has served in the military, where he was on the Air Force boxing team, and later became the Deputy Sheriff of Onondaga County.

His danger-filled, high-responsibility lifestyle has always been a mark of pride for Benedict.

“I’m a risk junkie,” Benedict said. “It’s not a power trip, it’s not a death wish. It takes a certain type of individual to be a cop because everything is in the unknown.”

Benedict was part of the police force for a short time before taking a job at Syracuse University.

He started as a machinist facilitating operations in campus buildings and eventually, Benedict worked his way up to maintenance supervisor. SU also hired Benedict to teach a fitness course on self-defense, as well as to coach and train the university’s varsity and club boxing teams.

Benedict has always valued the ability to defend oneself, and believes that women are especially vulnerable in today’s society and culture.

To women everywhere, he said: “You are a person and you should be respected for it.”

There are a multitude of benefits that come with taking a defense class, according to Benedict. He believes strongly that having the ability to protect yourself makes you a more confident person.

“Learning to defend yourself and having someone there to help you gives you that attitude that lets you do anything,” Benedict said.

Benedict stressed that it’s impossible to become a defense master in just a few days or classes, though a little effort goes a long way.

“When you learn to defend yourself, there is this self-appointed guardian inside you that will always step up,” Benedict said. “Doesn’t matter if you’re good or bad — it gives you the confidence that you’re out there, trying. “