Students should be more invested in Campus Framework

Among Syracuse University students, the general, prevailing attitude toward the Campus Framework plan is skepticism — but that’s only if you’re in the know. A large portion of the student body likely can’t explain what the Campus Framework is.

Syracuse University’s Fast Forward Syracuse plan is a three-pronged initiative. Alongside the Academic Strategic Plan and Operational Excellence, the Campus Framework is the component of Fast Forward Syracuse dealing with the physical development of SU’s campus.

The framework plan spans over the next 20 years, but there are a number of near-term projects. Among the changes proposed to campus are the National Veterans Resource Complex, renovations to the Carrier Dome and “The Arch” student life and recreation center. One of the major improvements to campus has already been completed — the University Place promenade was ready for walking right at the start of school.

There are initiatives that affect students every day as they make their rounds to classes, the dining hall, the library and campus events. And because this plan is an important part in determining the future of student life, it’s important that students take note and get involved.

There is a wealth of public information on the framework online and there are open forums running all semester to give students increased access to the planning process. And yet SU’s student body still isn’t showing up for the Campus Framework.

Not only is there a low turnout across the university community, but those who do show up for forums tend to be older faculty members, Syracuse residents and alumni.

In these crucial forums, SU Vice President and Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala presents updates on the work that is being done with the Campus Framework. And not only are there now additional construction-specific sessions, Sala also fields questions at the end of the forum. For those that can’t make it out to the forums, the Campus Framework website accepts comments electronically which are then often responded to by university representatives.

SU students should be taking advantage of these opportunities to engage with administrators working on the plan and have a firm understanding about what physical improvements are being made on campus. Even to critique the administration and its changes, students must do so from an informed standpoint.

Yes, it’s true these changes will be implemented over the next two decades and SU undergraduates may be wondering about the long-term relevance of the Campus Framework plan to life after the Hill. But as future alumni, the students of today should have a say — or at least a thought — in how SU looks when they return.

Disclaimer: The Daily Orange leases a house on Ostrom Avenue owned by Syracuse University. As part of the long-term Campus Framework implementation, the university has proposed building student housing on Ostrom Avenue where The Daily Orange currently operates.