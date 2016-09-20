Student Association meeting cut short due to lack of voting members

The third Student Association meeting of the semester was shortened on Monday since not enough voting members were in attendance.

According to SA rules, there must be at least 50 percent of the voting members present plus an additional person. There are currently 31 voting members in Student Association, however, there were only 14 people present during Monday’s meeting — three members short of the majority.

Because of this, the voting members could not vote on or approve any items on the agenda. But SA President Eric Evangelista was able to provide a report on the work that he has been doing.

Evangelista said SA meetings being canceled happens more often than usual, and the reason for this was because the board of elections will take place next Monday. He added that the main reason for this was because “some students who are part of SA are currently studying abroad, making it impossible for them to attend the meetings.”

This type of cancellation did not happen during the 59th legislative session last year.