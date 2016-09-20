Student Association announces first bike-share program on Syracuse University campus

Syracuse University’s Student Association announced Monday the first-ever bike-share program on campus.

This program, which has been in the works since 2013, will allow students to rent bikes from Schine Student Center and be able to use them for up to 24 hours beginning on Sept. 26. SA will be hosting an event on the day to commemorate the project.

Students will need a valid SUID card in order to check out the bikes. This program is available for all students, both undergraduate and graduate.

SA Vice President Joyce LaLonde has worked on and finalized the bike-share program, which is listed as a top priority on the SA initiatives page on its website.

SA President Eric Evangelista said he is pleased to see this initiative being completed, recalling how the program has been worked on since he joined SA during his freshman year.

The bikes have been in Syracuse for a few months, however details have yet to be finalized.

Evangelista also announced that SA will provide top administrators a comprehensive report regarding mental health on campus, in accordance with Mental Health Awareness Week. This will be led by LaLonde and Kelsey May, co-chair of community engagement.