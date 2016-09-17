With shrinking margin of error against USF, Syracuse football makes too many mistakes in 45-20 loss

As Eric Dungey rolled right and targeted Amba Etta-Tawo, he threw another low pass. Dungey had completed 65 percent of his passes in the first two games, but on the throw to Etta-Tawo, Deatrick Nichols dove in front of the intended wide receiver.

As Etta-Tawo and Nichols rolled around on the ground, Dungey jogged over. As the referees decided Nichols had in fact intercepted Dungey, the quarterback lingered. Not long after, Dungey left for the Syracuse sideline. Fans left the Carrier Dome with 12 and a half minutes left.

Syracuse (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) lost its second straight game of the season on Saturday to South Florida, 45-20. After starting the game on a 17-0 run in the first quarter, the Orange was outscored by USF, 45-3. SU started the game without four starters — center Jason Emerich, safeties Antwan Cordy and Kielan Whitner and cornerback Juwan Dowels — and ended the game with injuries to three more — defensive tackle Kayton Samuels, safety Daivon Ellison and guard Omari Palmer.

With a shrinking roster, Syracuse’s ability to make mistakes has shrunk, too. Dungey, who had thrown just one interception and looked sharp on short and intermediate routes in the first two games, looked worse against South Florida. The Orange’s special teams struggled again, racking up a delay of game penalty, several nearly blocked punts and allowing a punt return touchdown.

Syracuse’s margin of error is almost as slim as the window Dungey had to throw the Orange’s first touchdown into. He slotted it into the arms of Ervin Philips with a pass only Philips could catch. Philips ran over the top of the USF defensive back, who didn’t turn his head in time. Dungey perfectly placed a ball low and away from Philips. SU’s inside receiver and came up with the catch.

But SU could only hit that mark so often until having to be perfect caught up with it.

On a fourth down at the end of the first half, Steve Ishmael had one-on-one coverage. He came across the middle of the field. The only place to throw the ball was high. Dungey threw a touch pass, but it skidded off Ishmael’s fingertips and hit the turf.

The drop led to a second South Florida touchdown in a little more than five minutes. And then another. And then another. Four in all allowed USF to come back from a 17-point, first-quarter deficit.

And that put SU in a hole it couldn’t climb out of. Although it allowed a 52-yard rushing touchdown and an 83-yard punt return touchdown, those were long past the Orange’s point of competitiveness.

By game’s end, no section was even a quarter full, let alone half full. Backup quarterback Zack Mahoney had entered for Syracuse. A small USF contingent waved a flag.

“USF, USF, USF!” they chanted.

It was the most consistent chant either team’s supporters let out since the first quarter.