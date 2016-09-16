No. 5 Syracuse dominates No. 15 Boston College, 2-0

Two hundred eighty-seven days after a Ben Polk header sent Syracuse past Boston College in the 2015 NCAA quarterfinal, the Orange played with the same fire that propelled it to the first national semifinal in program history.

A Chris Nanco rebound led to a Sergio Camargo shot and rebound. The ball mixed around a scrum. From near the 18-yard box, Jonathan Hagman stepped up on the loose ball and drilled a 50th-minute goal to the right corner. The goal, which came on Syracuse’s second shot of the game, gave SU a lead it expanded on 24 minutes later.

A second-half surge led by Jonathan Hagman and Kenny Lassiter powered No. 5 Syracuse (7-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) to a 2-0 win over No. 15 Boston College (4-2, 1-1) in front of a packed crowd Friday night at SU Soccer Stadium. With the victory, the Orange has tied the program record for best start to a season, set in 1984.

In last December’s NCAA playoff matchup, a Ben Polk header off of a Liam Callahan corner kick in the 79th minute sent SU to its first national semifinal in program history. The Orange had redeemed itself after losing to the Eagles a month earlier in the regular season finale. Since losing to BC in that first matchup last year, SU has won the 2015 ACC title, advanced to the College Cup and not dropped a game (the two non-wins were ties decided on penalty kicks).

In that first matchup of 2015, SU outshot Boston College 16-1 in the second half, but the Orange could not convert in the 2-1 loss last October. Friday night was the reverse: Syracuse was outshot by a considerable margin in a half and came out with a win.

Hagman’s goal mirrored his game-winner vs. St. John’s on Sept. 4. From almost the same spot on the field, Hagman, a sophomore, stepped into the ball from just beyond the 18-yard box. Miles Robinson had thrown in a long ball that got headed away by a Red Storm defender. The ball drifted to Hagman near the 18-yard box almost straight away from the center of the goal.

Hagman corralled it with a chest-down, then rifled a low ball past St. John’s goalie Andrew Withers. On Friday night, Hagman sprinted toward the left corner after his goal, like he did 12 days prior in that 3-2 double overtime win over St. John’s.

At the time of Hagman’s score, SU was getting outshot 3-2 yet winning, 1-0.

Midway through the second half, Chris Nanco unloaded on a ball from near the box but shot it over the net. In the 74th minute, Nanco tried bending a shot from the left side, but it missed to the right of the goal. The senior put covered his face with his hands.

About a minute later, though, Nanco had possession again near the 18-yard box. He dribbled to his left, giving himself a tough angle to shoot or pass. But facing a flock of defenders, Nanco found a tight seam and spun a pass through it using the outside of his foot. Lassiter, who was right there in front of the net, stuck out his foot for the score.

With less than three minutes to play, Syracuse head coach Ian McInyre still would not allow SU to give the Eagles any breathing room. After Hagman’s goal, Boston College had little possession.