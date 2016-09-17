No. 1 Syracuse field hockey downs No. 11 Wake Forest, 4-2, behind 4 1st-half goals

Behind two first-half goals from Emma Lamison, No.1 Syracuse (7-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) continued its undefeated start to the season with a 4-2 win over No. 11 Wake Forest (4-3, 0-2) on Sunday at Kentner Stadium in Winston Salem, N.C. All four SU goals came in the first half.

Regan Spencer had a relatively slow afternoon in the net for the Orange, seeing just three shots on goal. The senior goalie saved one shot and allowed two goals

Lamison jumped on top of the Demon Deacon defense early, smashing a goal off of a rebound just 2:32 into the game, assisted by Liz Sack. Twenty minutes later, after Wake Forest tied the game at one, Lamison buried her second goal of the game, again on a rebound, to push the score to 2-1. It was her fourth goal of the season.

One minute later, Jennifer Bleakney slotted a goal past Wake Forest goalie Cat O’Connor to put the Orange up 3-1. Sack assisted on the goal.

Lies Lagerweij scored the fourth and final goal for the Orange late in the first half, assisted by Elaine Carey and Nijsje Venrooy. It was Lagerweij’s eighth goal on the season, and it put SU up 4-1 heading into halftime.

The Demon Deacons got a goal back in the second half courtesy of Nicola Pluta, cutting the SU lead to 4-2. But a two-goal lead was enough as the SU defense held steady the remainder of the game. SU has yet to allow more than two goals in a game this season.