Junior gets multiple tattoos to honor family, heritage

R.J. Enoch has ten tattoos in total, but the tattoo with the most meaning to him is on his right arm. Three doves and a rose relate to his heritage and childhood. The ink is in honor of his relationship with his late great-grandfathers and three of his great-grandmothers.

“The doves stand for peace, because when somebody passes it’s peaceful,” he said, “Most people let doves fly when people die.”

The junior industrial design major said he was very close to his great-grandfathers, and has one name next to each of the doves.

The tattoo is quite intricate, and the different aspects are extremely meaningful to Enoch. The clock reads “space time continuum” and lists the time he was born, and the Colosseum on the side pays respect to Enoch’s Italian heritage. Lastly, the owl stands for wisdom and the Bible verse listed below contains his last name.

Although Enoch said he is only a little religious, he still wanted to represent his Catholic upbringing with the a Bible verse. Enoch said he plans to get more tattoos in the future. He, his mother and his stepfather all have tattoos, so he said it is really no taboo that he has gotten so many.

Enoch said that all of his tattoos have meaning and he plans on staying true to that by getting more tattoos for his family because they mean so much to him.

I want to get more tattoos about my family, probably on my other arm or maybe my back. I want to get my grandfather or my father and mother later on, so I’d probably get their names also. R.J. Enoch

Enoch got the tattoo on his arm in one sitting, though he said it wasn’t painful. He expressed that his immediate family members are all very close to each other and he is using these tattoos to embody his life as a whole. He said it is a way for him to carry around a reminder of how close he is with his family.

“It’s just a family thing,” he said.