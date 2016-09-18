Interactive Crime Map: Destiny USA focus of crime this week

Here is a round-up of criminal activity that happened near campus this week, according to police bulletins:

Petit larceny

A Syracuse woman, 24, was arrested on the charge of petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.

When: Thursday at 6 p.m.

Where: Destiny USA

Unlawful possession of marijuana

A Syracuse man of an unknown age was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of marijuana, according to a police bulletin.

When: Thursday at 4:50 p.m.

Where: 2500 block of Erie Boulevard East

Multiple charges

A Syracuse man, 33, was arrested on multiple charges, including two counts of criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, two counts of littering and petit larceny, according to a police bulletin.

When: Wednesday at 4:58 p.m.

Where: Destiny USA

Endangering the welfare of a child

A Syracuse girl, 17, was arrested on the charge of endangering the welfare of a child, according to a police bulletin.

When: Monday at 12:13 p.m.

Where: Destiny USA