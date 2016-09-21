House of S Jaye to hold third indie marketplace event Saturday

The signature red bricks and glass panels of downtown Syracuse give the House of S. Jaye at 233 N. Clinton St. a modest air. But the interior is quite different: creative designs on the walls collide with a checkerboard floor. Sam Randolph’s space for local artists is a melting pot of abstract art and refurbished furniture.

House of S. Jaye is where Syracuse’s third indie market will set up shop this Saturday. Live music, small businesses and local artisans all promise a lively Saturday for those heading downtown.

Syracuse Indie Market isn’t the first of Randolph’s artistic ideas. The House of S. Jaye has previously opened its doors to art shows where the primary focus is on pieces that are made and sold locally.

“’The Man’ isn’t allowed in here,” Randolph said with a laugh, sitting relaxed on a vibrant couch in her studio.

There seem to be no corporate traces in the mesmerizingly quirky space that Randolph has set up for herself, which was initially used to organize art shows for her artist friends. She said her friends’ art was “modern and upbeat,” a step away from Syracuse’s typical aesthetic offering. From this, Randolph decided to have her very own art show.

“It’s kind of like a reflection of what I’m into. I’m all about helping and supporting artists and vendors, which is what I have been doing for the past few years,” Randolph said.

Randolph, a Baldwinsville native, used to sell refurbished furniture at a store in Skaneateles before shifting to art. After a year of sales, she decided she was ready to branch out on her own.

Randolph created Syracuse Indie Market when she noticed that artists weren’t the only ones wanting to display their work on her walls; craftspeople and artisans began cropping up at her events as well, and the space was perfect for their handcrafted items.

“There are all these people who make handmade items; they’re created with love and intention and they don’t know what to do with themselves,” said Randolph. “So that’s how Indie Market came into play. Different vendors and artists have the opportunity to sell their stuff.”

The first Indie Market came with the evolution of “Small Business Saturday,” which hosted direct sales. Consumers bought products from individuals who don’t represent retail or corporate chains since they make the products they sell.

The checkerboard floor becomes occupied by an average of 15 booths when the market takes over. Some vendors like to keep it simple with just a folding table as their storefront, whereas others may try to match their booth with all the colors that the House of S. Jaye exudes.

One of these booths is Cuppa Candles, a stall that gets a lot of attention from shoppers.

“She mixes her own fragrances for her candles, and then she takes vintage mugs, and then puts the candles in them. Some of the mugs she finds are so funny and amazing,” said Randolph.

Another booth selling its wares is Ryan Wood’s. Though he is primarily a painter, he also dabbles in graphic design. His table holds personal note cards he handcrafts using his graphic design skills.

Indie Market will feature live music with Billy Harrison, who owns “Music in the Air” studios.

“He does different lessons for different instruments, vocals, recordings and he’s also bringing his friend Grace, who sounds like an angel,” said Randolph.

Indie Market’s first year proved to be a huge hit with independent vendors and shoppers, and much to Randolph’s delight, Syracuse University students too.

“The first one was absolutely amazing, it was packed in here,” said Randolph. “I couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. We had a huge amount of SU kids in here, and I’m like, sweet. I’ve been waiting for you this whole time.” said Randolph.

SU students at the first Indie Market weren’t there just for the pretty lights and the paintings; they were there to stay for the whole time the market was set up, listening to the music and enjoying Randolph’s furniture.

“They were hanging out on the couch the whole time and they were just talking to people. This is what makes me over the moon,” said Randolph. “I want people to just hang out here, and appreciate the spot.”

Admiration for the House of S. Jaye comes naturally — Randolph’s passion is infectious and the space itself is full of palpable energy.