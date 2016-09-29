Former Whitman dean Ken Kavajecz pleads not guilty to prostitution charge

Former Whitman dean Kenneth Kavajecz pleaded not guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge that he patronized a prostitute.

Kavajecz, 51, who was removed from his position as dean of Syracuse University’s Martin J. Whitman School of Management on Sept. 13 shortly after being charged, appeared at his arraignment Thursday in Salina Town Court. Kavajecz is scheduled to reappear at the courthouse on Nov. 17.

Authorities said the act of patronizing of a prostitute occurred at the Candlewood Suites on South Bay Road on March 9 around 8 p.m. Kavajecz allegedly agreed to pay $80 to an undercover police officer posing as a prostitute for sex.

His arrest was part of a larger prostitution sting that, including Kavajecz, resulted in eight people facing charges and spanned several months. The sting was led by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. Each person faced the charges of patronizing a prostitute in the third degree.

The following people are facing charges, in addition to Kavajecz:

• Tyler Frisbie, 31, of Cortland

• Daniel Gildea, 33, of Watertown

• Clifford Gladle, 41 of Syracuse

• Dylan Johnson, 24, of North Syracuse

• David Poorman, 55, of Worcester, Massachusetts

• Michael Washo, 46, of Cicero

• Jeffrey Wood, 51, of Cicero