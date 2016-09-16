Defensive backs Antwan Cordy and Juwan Dowels to miss rest of season for Syracuse football

Syracuse defensive backs Antwan Cordy (safety) and Juwan Dowels (cornerback) will both miss the rest of the season due to injuries sustained last week against Louisville, SU Athletics announced Friday night.

Cordy injured his forearm in the second half against Louisville and is slated for surgery “in the coming days,” according to the press release. Dowels sustained a knee injury in the first quarter and will have surgery within a few weeks.

Cordy ranked second on the Orange last season with 68 total tackles and first with 12 tackles for loss. Through two games this year, he had eight total tackles and one for a loss. Cordy also had a fumble recovery against the Cardinals in Week 2.

Dowels ranked seventh on SU with 40 total tackles last season and had four this year. After beginning the season as a backup cornerback, Dowels moved into the starting lineup before the Louisville game, jumping ahead of Cordell Hudson.