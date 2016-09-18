Create a Juice Jam outfit from Coachella and Lollapalooza trends

Juice Jam is one of the premier music events at Syracuse University, and with the mini festival comes incredible festival style. Trends for this year’s Juice Jam include high-waisted shorts, distressed jeans, band tees and graphic tees and anything floral, fringe or crochet.

Take a floral dress up a notch by pairing it with a light crochet or fringe vest and booties. For an indie-chic style try mixing ornate patterns and prints. If you are going for an edgier look, try pairing distressed jeans and a cropped vintage tee with combat boots or Chuck Taylors.

As far as hair goes, braids of all kinds are having a real moment in the beauty world right now. Try your hand at a fishtail braid for a boho look or tie two small ones on each side of your hair for a loose crown braid.

Make your hairstyle your own by accessorizing it with diverse hair accessories. Incorporate an embellished headband, patterned bobby pins or a decorative bow to pair with your outfit for a more original look.

Attendees at this year’s Coachella and Lollapalooza accessorized by donning some seriously stacked jewelry. Try this by piling on multiple eclectic rings, funky bracelets or long, layered necklaces. Keep the originality factor by painting your nails a pastel purple or a metallic color for an edgier look.

Make sure you take into account the venue when planning out your outfit. The ground of Skytop Field can wreak havoc on your favorite pair of shoes, and anything with a heel — forget it. You should also certainly steer clear of flip flops or sandals — your toes will get stepped on if you plan on going anywhere near either of the stages. Instead, opt for a pair of combat boots, fringe booties or comfortable sneakers like Vans or Chuck Taylors. If it rains on or before Juice Jam, rain boots are the perfect cute and functional way to go.

We all know the unpredictability of Syracuse weather, so forget the forecast and make sure you are equipped for anything. An essential way to do this is through layering your look. Bring a flowy kimono, flannel or a light jacket to pair with your outfit to use if it gets chilly later on. If you end up not needing it, it can serve as an added accessory tied around your waist. Juice Jam is an all day event, so while you want to show off your style, making sure your outfit is both fashionable and functional is a must for having a good time.

Because the festival falls on a Sunday, that means Sunday football. A consistent trend for both guys and girls at Juice Jam is wearing a jersey or t-shirt supporting their team. If you are a guy going for more of a contemporary look, try a graphic or colorful print tee and pair it with distressed jeans or shorts. A popular trend for guys is wearing leather or cloth wristbands as a means of accessorizing. For another small addition, try a baseball cap, knit beanie, or patterned bucket hat.

You cannot bring a backpack, so a crossbody bag is perfect for the festival because it keeps your stuff secure and your hands free. Some key items you should bring in your bag include Chapstick, an umbrella and sunglasses.

Juice Jam is one of the best places to exhibit your style at Syracuse. Incorporate trends from this year’s musical festivals and be practical in your planning to ensure you make the most of your Juice Jam experience.