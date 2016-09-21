Two, two, three, four.

It’s been 20 years since Datellas donned that bumblebee costume, but Rathbun’s voice still plays her in head the same way the smell of dried sweat and hairspray still clings to the walls.

Tucked away in the basement of Robinson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Syracuse, the pungent odor of dance pierces the nose upon entering the small, cramped studio.

The space has been acting as one of the classrooms for the Syracuse City Ballet for 20 years — 20 years of turning bumblebees into professional dancers. The company will begin its season Thursday with “An Intimate Evening With the Syracuse City Ballet.”

Rathbun founded the company in 1996. Many dancers train at Rathbun’s dance school — Ballet & Dance of Upstate New York, founded in 1990 — before filtering into the company.

She still teaches dancers ranging from ages 3 to 18 and has garnered a reputation for being tough on her students.

“I try to push people to beyond what they think they can do,” Rathbun said. “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.”

The pounding rhythm of drums fills the room, reverberating up through the floor and bouncing off the walls. A dancer leaps and spins across the floor, head whipping around to find its mark. When the music subsides, the room is instead filled with the ballerina’s heavy breathing.

The corps de ballet consists of 20 dancers between the ages of 14 and 18 and allows them the opportunity to gain stage time alongside professional dancers. Students have left the school and moved on to obtain dance degrees and roles with professional dance companies.

Two former members of the company will return this week to dance in the season premier: Rathbun’s daughter and Jake Casey, who now dances with the Cincinnati Dance Company.

“I remember when I was younger and training there and they would bring in guest artists and other professional dancers,” Casey said. “It was super influential for me.”

Datellas spent a number of years dancing professionally before returning to the company, where she now acts as the ballet mistress.

Ballet is gradually becoming more mainstream, Datellas said. The norm of a tall, stick-thin girl is fading out with more muscular, less vertically-endowed dancers like Misty Copeland stealing the show.

Datellas likened ballet classes to the training regime of a professional athlete playing football or baseball.

While the movements appear effortless, glistening beads of sweat turn to trickles as they track down the back of each dancer.

“Not everybody can do this — I hate to say it like that, but their feet are probably killing them,” Datellas said. “But they push through it. They have to.”