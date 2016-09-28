City

Bruegger’s Bagels near the Syracuse University campus has closed

Bruegger's Bagels located on South Crouse Avenue near Marshall Street in Syracuse has closed permanently.

By Sara SwannNews Editor

Bruegger’s Bagels located at 731 S. Crouse Ave. near the Syracuse University campus has closed permanently.

An employee of Bruegger’s confirmed the closure, but did not give any reasons as to why this location has closed.

A representative from the corporate headquarters of Bruegger’s did not immediately return a request for comment.

In the past few years, several other restaurants and shops on Marshall Street have closed, including Yogurtland, Sliders and most recently M Street Pizza.

Before Bruegger’s Bagels came to South Crouse Avenue, a McDonald’s was located there.

