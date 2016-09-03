3 things Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly said before the game against Syracuse

Syracuse (2-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast) takes on Notre Dame (1-3) on Saturday at noon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. SU is coming off 31-24 win at Connecticut while UND is coming off a 38-35 loss to Duke. The Irish last started a year off 1-3 in 2010.

Both coaches went on Wednesday’s Atlantic Coast Conference coaches teleconference. Here’s what Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly had to say.

Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator change had to happen

Following the loss to Duke, UND fired defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder and promoted defensive analyst Greg Hudson to that role. Kelly was adamant that switching things up was the right move.

“We weren’t going to affect change unless change was made,” Kelly said. “I think our kids are going to play fast, they’re going to play free and that’s what I was looking for in making this change.”

Kelly said he saw the fast and free defense in practice yesterday. He added that SU’s offense was challenging to prepare for following the defensive coaching change.

The Fighting Irish will have some changes in their lineup

After the 1-3 start, Kelly said every positional group for Notre Dame has to be evaluated.

He said there will be adjustments made against Syracuse, and that his players are aware of them. He did not fully tip his hand as to what those changes would be.

“There are some changes that will take place that will be pretty clear on Saturday,” Kelly said. “I think one thing that’s pretty clear is that you’ll see a lot more players who haven’t been playing involved in what we do on Saturday.”

DeShone Kizer has to reach the standard that’s been set for him

Notre Dame’s quarterback had an electric start to the season against Texas but struggled last week against the Blue Devils. Kelly was critical of him post-game and has said Kizer needs to play up to his potential.

“We have a standard set of play … and he set a pretty high bar for that standard and he was below that standard,” Kelly said. “A lot of that has to do with taking care of the football.”

Kelly did reiterate during his press conference on Monday that Kizer will still be the starting quarterback against Syracuse.